Bollywood's upcoming star Tara Sutaria is smoking hot and she knows it! Every time the diva walks down the lane, she makes every head turn. Well, this time, she is doing it on social media. Tara Sutaria shared a photo of her in a short shimmery dress which is breaking the internet, take a look!

The next-gen star Tara Sutaria is one of the hottest divas entering Bollywood this year. The glam doll knows how to carry herself with ultimate grace and class. With her stunning social media account, she has made everyone a fan even before her debut in the industry. Tara Sutaria is definitely a pro in posing and her latest photo is proof!

While we have already seen the lady slaying with style many times, she never leaves a chance to impress her fans. Once again, Tara Sutaria has made fans go weak in knees with her hot and happening look. Recently, the diva debuted in the most controversial show Koffee With Karan which is going to go on air today. Tara Sutaria also took to her official Instagram account to share her look from the show and tell fans that it is going on-air today. Donning a shimmery short tube dress, Tara Sutaria left everyone breathless. This photo of her is proof!

Well, the way Tara Sutaria has made public appearances until now, we get a feeling that she is the next style icon of Bollywood. Soon, she is going to make her way into Bollywood with the sequel of blockbuster movie Student Of The Year opposite Tiger Shroff. The film is produced by Karan Johar and will also cast Starkid Ananya Panday. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the movie is gearing up for its release. The gorgeous lady even bagged her second movie ahead of her first one, that is Marjaavaan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More