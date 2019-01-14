Tara Sutaria sexy photos: Geared to make her debut with Student of the year 2, the next gen star Tara Sutaria is making heads turn with her latest photo. Dressed in a white lehenga, Tara Sutaria is looking breathtaking and making everyone go weak in the knees. Along with Student of the year 2, the actor has also been roped in for the upcoming film Marjawan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Tara Sutaria sexy photos: Shining through as one of the most promising fresh faces of recent times, Tara Sutaria is leaving no stone unturned to carve a space for herself not just in the Bollywood industry but also in the hearts of millions of fans. As she gears to make her debut in Student of the year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, Tara is impressing everyone with her impeccable style and make fashion critics take note of her.

And her latest look is making everyone go weak in the knees. Donning an ivory white lehenga with a low-cut choli and organza dupatta, Tara is looking like a shining star. Keeping her accessories minimal, the next gen star is completing the look with statement earrings and side-swept soft curly hair. For her makeup, Tara decided to go light and opted for a soft smokey eye with nude lipstick.

As she poses for the camera and flaunts her washboard abs, Tara is giving her competitors a tough run for their money. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is about to cross 1 lakh likes on Instagram. With this, the comment section under the photo has been showered with compliments and praises.

With around 500K followers on her official Instagram account, the diva is no less than a sensation on social media and keeps sharing her latest photos. Along with Student of the year 2, Tara Sutaria has also been roped in for the upcoming film Marjawan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s stunning Instagram photos:

