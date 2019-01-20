Tara Sutaria sexy photos: The next gen star Tara Sutaria, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Student of the year 2, is making heads turn with her latest look. In a photo going viral on social media, Tara Sutaria is seen dressed in an all-black attire and is making everyone go weak in the knees with her sizzling looks. The next gen star sported the look on her recent outing as she attended SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra's birthday bash.

When it comes to welcoming the newcomers with open arms, Bollywood is at the forefront. The year 2019 will witness another list of next-gen stars making a mark at the cinema screens and one of the most prominent names shining at the top is none other than Tara Sutaria. Before taking her first step in Bollywood, Tara has also signed two big film projects like Student of the year 2 and Marjaavaan. Before she does that, she is leaving no stone unturned to rank high on fashion meters with her latest looks and we are absolutely digging it.

On Saturday night, Tara Sutaria stepped out to attend Student of the year 2 director Punit Malhotra’s birthday bash in Mumbai and it is her all-black look that has got everyone talking. Looking absolutely bomb in an outfit styled by Meagan Consessio, Tara can be seen dressed in a high neck black top with body-hugging thigh-high skirt and ankle black boots styled with a mini clutch bag. To amp up the hotness quotient, Tara has completed the look with dewy yet sultry makeup and soft curly hair.

No wonder, Tara is ranking high on the fashion meters and making everyone take notice of her. However, this is not the first time that Tara is making everyone go weak in the knees with her sizzling looks.

Take a look at some of her stunning photos-

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Student of the year 2. Meanwhile, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the film Marjaavaan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More