Debutant actor Tara Sutaria who is all set to be featured in 'Student of The Year 2' is out from the remake of Arjun Reddy opposite to Shahid Kapoor. The makers are searching for the new option and soon they would finalise a couple of options and would be announcing the name in the next few days, sources added.

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is all set to make her debut with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2, recently bagged the remake of Árjun Reddy opposite to Shahid Kapoor. Now, the latest buzz is that she has been forced to step out of the movie after his release date was pushed from November 23, 2018, to May 10, 2019.

Yes confirming the same, producer of the Arjun Reddy remake, Murad Khetani, said that it was true Tara was not a part of our film anymore. Their shoot was on schedule and they should be locking our leading lady in the next couple of days.

Are you curious to know what happened? As per the sources, when Tara signed the Arjun Reddy remake, it was agreed upon that it would be her second release after SOTY 2. Later, changes came up when SOTY 2 was postponed by six months. It was earlier slated to release in November 2018.

Eventually, the makers of the film and Tara’s managers amicably decided to part ways because of the delay caused. It was for that reason that the makers of the Arjun Reddy remake decided to let go of Tara and look for another actress. They had finalised a couple of options and would be announcing the name in the next few days, sources added.

This is not the first time that the dates have been changed, in the last month, the release date of the Punit Malhotra movie starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, was also changed to May 2019. This means that Arjun Reddy remake would have to release not earlier than June-July 2019.

On being asked about the remake of Arjun Reddy, Shahid said that it was the first remake he was doing. It was a very different journey. He had actually seen the film and loved both the lead actors and all the actors in the film; so there was that huge responsibility of a film that had achieved cult status and he wanted to make it as well if not better.

