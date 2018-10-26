Actor Tara Sutaria, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2, looks mesmerising in her latest photos. While attending Manish Malhotra's latest fashion show, Tara Sutaria graced the event in a white statement ensemble in which she looks ever so graceful. With undeniable charm and beauty, Tara Sutaria is taking over social media with her stunning look.

Disney fame Tara Sutaria is all set to take Bollywood by storm with her film Student of The Year 2 and these photos are proof. As she gears to charm the audience on-screen, the diva is making heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices and sensuous avatar. As Bollywood celebrities came together under one roof for Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s latest fashion show, it was Tara who dazzled like a star and took social media by storm with her gorgeous looks.

On October 26, Tara took to her official Instagram account to share her look from the starry night. Dressed in a sparkly and shimmery white lehenga, Tara looked uber-hot. With a curvaceous body and looks to die for, Tara carried off the look with utmost charm and grace. As she styled her look with minimal jewellery and kept her makeup glowing yet subtle, Tara’s statement outfit and curvaceous figure stole all the limelight.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has garnered more than 30K likes and is leaving the social media users starstruck. With this, fans and followers have showered the comment section with their lovely comments complimenting her flawless beauty and diva-like persona.

Rose to fame with Disney shows like Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir and Oye Jassie, Tara Sutaria will be making her big Bollywood debut with the sequel of Student of the Year that starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. In Student of The Year 2, Tara will be seen along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

Have a look at Tara Sutaria’s beautiful photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More