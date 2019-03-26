It is confirmed! After Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria has bagged her third movie which is a remake of RX100. The newbie who is loved and adored for her character in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie will star in the movie with Sunil Shetty's handsome son, Ahan Shetty.

Acclaimed Director Milan Luthria who’s Dirty picture got popular actress Vidya Balan a national award now has Tara Sutaria on board for his next film. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors soon. The production house (NGE) had earlier announced the launch of Ahan Shetty in Bollywood in the remake of the Telugu cult movie RX100 which has essentially broken all records.

Ahan has been training heavily in action for the movie and after confirming Tara now, the team is ready to kick-start. Sajid Nadiadwala was noted saying that they have found the leading lady and he must say Tara Sutaria is really a proficient actor. He feels they will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. The team of the upcoming movie RX100 will begin shooting from June, this year.

According to the makers, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will create magic on the big screen since it is a fresh pairing and also as performers, they are both raw and ready. This compulsive pair of Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood’s superstar Sunil Shetty and Tara Sutaria leaves us wanting to know more.

Talking to the man who beholds the ship, Milan Luthria unfolds, the plot of the film is very intriguing, a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It’s a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We’re set to go now.

Milan Luthria along with the writer Rajat Arora and the crew recently did a recce in Dehradun, Hrishikesh and Mussorrie. Currently, the team is in search of the movie’s title. The film produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & presented by Fox Star Studios will go on floors by June 2019.

