Tara Sutaria, who will make her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2, will make her singing debut in the upcoming film RX100. In the film, Tara will be seen romancing Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The announcement of the film was made on March 28 and the duo will start shooting in June.

Even before making her big Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2, Tara Sutaria has emerged as one of the most promising next stars in Bollywood. Along with Student of the year 2, Tara has already bagged two more films titled Marjaavaan and Hindi remake of Telugu film RX100. Speaking about RX100, the film will mark Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty Bollywood debut.

The announcement of the film was made earlier this week and created quite a buzz among the fans to see this new pairing. Interestingly, Tara will also be the voice behind a romantic song picturised on her. Sharing insights about the development, a source told a news portal that film producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared the idea with filmmaker Milan Luthria. When Tara was asked to croon the song, she readily agreed as she is a trained singer and also wants to release an album in the future.

Tara Sutaria was also seen flaunting her singing skills at the trailer launch of Student of the year 2. On being insisted by Karan Johar, Tara sang the classic romantic number Lag Ja Gale. A remake of the 2012 release starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Student of the year 2 also stars Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The trailer, which has garnered 38 million views so far, has received mixed reviews from film critics. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on May 10.

With this, she has also been roped in for the film Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film will hit the screens on October 2, 2019. A teen sensation, Tara Sutaria keeps her fans updated with her stunning photos on social media. Having 765K followers on Instagram, she creates a stir online everytime she shares her latest photos.

Take a glimpse at Tara Sutaria’s Instagram profile:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More