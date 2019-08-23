Tara Sutaria the 23-year-old actress, who made her debut with Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, is the most searched actress in the country and has become a sizzling sensation of Bollywood. Tara is a package of all either it is beauty or acting.

Tara Sutaria recently turned out to be the showstopper of Ritu Kumar’s fashion show for Lakme Fashion Week. She was confidently carrying the look and set fire on the ramp. She was wearing a white deep V neckline shirt over a black embroidered dress with a broad black belt over it and thigh cut boots, she was looking extremely gorgeous in the classic look which she carried well in the Lakme Fashion Week.

She also posted her pictures from the show on her Instagram handle and her posing game made her look, even more, stronger, she carried her makeup neutral with nude lip shade but with smokey eye which made her steal the show.

Today Tara’s upcoming film’s poster was out of Marjaavaaan which she is doing opposite Sidhartha Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, the movie is directed by Milap Zaveri, after this film, she will be seen in the upcoming film Tadap.

Tara started her career as a child artist in 2010 she was starred in the Disney’s show The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassi which was aired on the same channel and after the big hit of her shows, she became a part of Bollywood Industry and will not let fan’s expectation down.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App