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Home > Entertainment News > Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened

Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened

Tara Sutaria pushed a photographer’s camera away after he appeared to get too close to her. The viral video has now sparked a fresh debate around paparazzi and personal space.

Tara Sutaria (Image: Instagram)
Tara Sutaria (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 21:03 IST

Tara Sutaria Viral Video:  Tara Sutaria has been making news headlines following the release of a video clip involving an encounter between her and the paparazzi. In the video, one can see the actress push away the photographer’s camera after the latter moves too close to her as she was entering a shop in Mumbai.

The viral video clip featuring Tara Sutaria has triggered discussions on issues related to celebrity privacy and personal space.

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What Happened In Tara Sutaria’s Viral Video?



Tara can be seen approaching a shop as several photographers are surrounding her in the clip. It seems like members of her crew are trying to make some room for the actress, but one of the photographers brings his camera quite near to Tara’s face. She instantly pushes the camera away and moves further inside.

Several other photographers continue calling her name and asking to stop to take photos. This was only a short moment, but it was enough to cause an immediate reaction on the internet.

Why Are Fans Defending Tara Sutaria?

Many social media users were on Tara’s side and thought that she was right in her actions. Some comments complained about the paparazzi who had been too aggressive and that stars like her shouldn’t be forced to accept cameras shoved into their faces.

In fact, some users even thought that Tara had acted in a moderate way considering the way the photographer had behaved. This case has once again brought up the bigger issue of how much access paparazzi should be allowed to have to celebrities in public.

Tara Sutaria Viral Video Reignites Paparazzi Debate

Interaction between celebrities and paparazzi has been an everyday occurrence in the world of Bollywood. However, the same happens to generate discussion whenever the photographer moves beyond the limits and comes physically closer to them. While it is common for celebrities to be clicked by photographers at airport, restaurant, during parties or even outside shops, the boundary of being photographed and invaded can get blurred sometimes.

When it comes to Tara, most of the reactions on the internet seem to revolve around the reason for which the photographer moved so close that he had to push away his camera.

What Is Tara Sutaria Doing On The Work Front?

Tara Sutaria was recently seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, starring Yash. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and has since appeared in films including Marjaavaan, Tadap, Ek Villain Returns and Apurva.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kanika Mann? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Career, Net Worth, Relationships, Lifestyle And More

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Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened
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Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened

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Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened
Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened
Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened
Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened
Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened

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