Tara Sutaria's latest Instagram post is melting hearts all over! The Student Of The Year actor posted a throwback photo from her childhood and people are drooling over cuteness. The chubby cheeks and sparkling eyes of the diva has made people feel a resemblance of her to Taimur Ali Khan. Well, watch and decide for yourself!

One of the sexiest next-gen stars Tara Sutaria has been hogging headlines since the announcement of her debut movie Student Of The Year happened. The diva will be starring opposite Tiger Shroff and Chunk Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday in the movie. Recently, Student Of The Year 2 team graced the couch of Karan Johar’s controversial show Koffee With Karan and spilled beans over many personal secrets. While the two It girls introduced themselves to the world and made their impressions, fans are loving the piousness of Tara Sutaria.

Well, the diva is still 2 months away from becoming a star but she has already established herself as a social media sensation. The Instagram timeline of the actor is full of stunning photos and fans love to see her pose for the camera. The young lady knows how to slay it every time and impresses everyone with her stylish dressing. This time, the stunner is stealing all the attention with her super-cute Instagram update. Tara Sutaria recently took to her official Instagram handle to post a throwback photo from her childhood days and it is all over the internet! The cute heart looks like a bundle of happiness and her chubby cheeks is enough to melt your heart.

Tara Sutaria’s childhood photo is being observed as an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood’s cutie pie Taimur Ali Khan. The fans are drooling over the beautiful sparkling eyes of her and are comparing the two munchkins on their resemblance. Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s latest photos too and decide yourself!

