Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma stars urged people to follow the lockdown and urged them to stay at home. Here is how the stars are following the rules of lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the countrywide locked down to get control over coronavirus. PM tried to convince 1.3 billion Indians to stay at home. Several television stars and popular faces are also trying to push PM’s words and urging people to follow the instructions as they are made for their own benefits people should take it seriously. Television longest-running show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma stars also urged people to take precautions.

Iyer requested people to stay at home for the next 21-day, he asked people to stay safe and take the required precautions. He said that it is very necessary to take precautions to keep yourself unaffected. Popatlal also wrote for the country and advised them not to got out. He said that it is very important to stay at home and asked people to co-operate. He said that if people are not getting cooked food then they must cook food at home.

Bhide said that Mumbai should take care, not just Mumbai everyone needs to take care. He said that it is very necessary to beat the virus. He asked people to take personal hygiene seriously and also to stay at home for 21-day. He also some basic steps to maintain hygiene. This is what the celebrities are even asking for the people to do so.

There are several people who are not supporting lockdown and said that this is not going to work. But there is no doubt there could not be any other thing which can help us to get rid of the disease.

