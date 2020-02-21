Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah February 20 update: An unknown woman calls Bhide to wish him Happy Valentine's Day, and Bhide pranks Tapu in a girl's voice. Whereas Bhide is anxious about Tapu's surprise party for Sonu.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah February 20 update: In the latest episode of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide is still anxious about the party and Madhavi asks for the reason behind his stress. Before Bhide can answer Madhavi, his phone rings. Bhide is so disturbed and worried that he didn’t feel like picking up the call but Madhavi insists that he should take the call.

When Bhide receives the call, a woman wishes him Happy Valentines Day from the other side and addressed him as Janu. This makes Bidhe more worried, the women ask Bhide if his crabby wife is around, Sonu takes over the phone and tells the woman that her mother is not crabby.

The women realize that she has dialed the wrong number, she apologized and hangs up. Madhavi tried to pull Bhide’s leg and acts as if she’s angry. But she couldn’t hold her laughter and started laughing along with Sonu.

Then Madhavi tells Sonu how he Bhidhe used to talk to Madhavi on phone pretending to be a woman when their marriage got finalized. Sonu gets excited knowing this and asks her father to showcase his knack. And Bhide sings song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil pe sung by the legendary singer Kishor Kumar dual-voice.

Then the idea to prank Tapu in a girl’s voice strike Bhide’s mind and he goes to a phone booth to call Tapu. Bhide proposes to Tapu stating that he’s a girl from his college, whereas Tapu revealed that he’s already in love with someone and has organized a surprise party for that girl and hangs up the call.

A man standing outside the phone booth slams Bhidhe of making prank calls to disturb people and calls the other men around. Bhide somehow escapes from the place and thinks for a way to avoid the surprise party. In the evening, everyone gathers in the society except for Bhide and praises the decoration. Bhide hesitantly shows up at the party after a while and Madhavi asks Bhide to calm down and look happy.

Suddenly the lights are all out and Bhide tries to convince everyone to leave the clubhouse and then Tapu enters the clubhouse where he asks Sonu to accompany him on the stage. Everyone including Madhavi cheers for Tapu and Bhide gets upset from Madhavi as she cheers for Tapu.

