Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma update: The episode primarily featured around the male characters trying to come up with an idea to make their Sunday special, and the idea they come up with is to have brunch suggested by Iyer and the dish for the brunch is given by Jethalal which is Umbadiyu a traditional Gujarati dish that is prepared by digging a hole in the ground and burying a pot full of the Umadiyu ingredients in it.

This idea gets everyone excited as they all get lured in by the way Jethalal explains the dish and its making, however, one out of the lot worries that he won’t be able to enjoy the party as much as everyone is envisaging it to be, which was Mehta who worried his wife Anjali would bard him from eating the dish on grounds that it may hamper his health.

This is solved by Hathi and Jethalal who assure Mehta that the dish is oil-free and if full of nutrition which makes everyone erupts with joy to finally come to the question as to who will prepare the dish, first Iyer puts this responsibility on Jethalal who in no time shrugs it off by telling everyone that Baagha and Nattu Kaka know a chef who specializes in this dish and he would summon him to prepare the dish.

Jethalal immediately calls Baagha to inform him about the ‘Umbadiyu Party’, as everyone celebrates by performing Garba and leaving for home.

Mehta after reaching home immediately seeks Anjali’s approval of the dish to partake in the party, which gets the latte excited for the party as well.

Next, we see a back and forth between Bhide and Madhvi on the usage of mobile by Bhide who informs Madhvi of the impending party getting her excited for it, which is followed by Dr. Hathi’s preparation for the morning walk to prepare for the brunch.

The show ends with a textbook slapstick comedy scene as Iyer upon reaching home tells Babita of the party but is unable to enunciate the name of the dish, which makes Babita suspicious whether something like that even exists and she searches for it on the Internet to find no dish of the sort, leading Iyer ringing Jethalal to accuse him of fooling others with a false dish to which Jethalal politely in his trademark style explains to Babita the dish ending the show with a laugh.

