Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae, the popular singer-songwriter, has announced an additional stop in Pittsburgh for her highly anticipated Miss Possessive Tour. The Canadian pop sensation will perform at PPG Paints Arena on October 15, with rising artist Alessi Rose as the opening act.

Presale and General Ticket Information

Fans eager to secure their tickets can take advantage of the exclusive presale opportunities. The American Express (AMEX) presale will begin on February 25, offering early access to cardholders. Additionally, an artist presale will start on February 26 at 11 a.m. Fans interested in the artist presale can sign up now until February 25 at 1 a.m. for a chance to get early access.

For those who miss the presale windows, tickets will be available to the general public starting Thursday, February 27, at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through McRae’s official website at TateMcRae.com.

A Global Tour with an Impressive Lineup

Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour is set to take her across North America, Europe, and South America, thrilling fans worldwide. The tour features a mix of festival performances and solo shows, with special appearances by other artists, including BENEE, Zara Larsson, and Alessi Rose.

Below is a list of upcoming tour dates:

Miss Possessive Tour Dates: (*Festival dates, ~With BENEE, ^With Zara Larsson, +With Alessi Rose)

March 18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre

March 22 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina*

March 23 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile*

March 25 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo

March 27 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic*

March 29 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brazil*

May 7 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena~

May 9 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre~

May 13 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyer-Halle~

May 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis~

May 16-17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena~

May 19 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena~

May 20 – London, UK – The O2~

May 23 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro~

May 24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

May 27 – Paris, France – Accor Arena~

May 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome~

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena~

June 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena~

June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena~

June 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena~

June 6 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena~

June 8 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D~

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena~

June 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle~

June 13 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena~

June 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena~

June 18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion~

June 22 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena~

June 24 – London, UK – O2 Arena~

June 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live~

August 4-5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena^

August 7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place^

August 9 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre^

August 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^

August 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

August 16 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

August 19-20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena^

August 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre^

August 24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre^

August 26-27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

August 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse^

August 31 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

September 3-4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

September 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

September 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

September 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

September 13-14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center^

September 16 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

September 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

September 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

September 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^

September 26-27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

October 3 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+

October 5 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center+

October 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center+

October 9 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center+

October 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+

October 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena+

October 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+

October 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+

October 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden+

October 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center+

October 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena+

October 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+

October 25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+

October 28 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

October 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

October 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+

November 1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+

November 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center+

November 7 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena+

November 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

With her electrifying stage presence and growing fan base, Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest pop events of the year.