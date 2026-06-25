Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: Next week, apparently, will see the greatest pop-culture spectacle of the decade.

As reported by big media monitoring sites and industry insiders including The New York Times and TMZ, Taylor Swift is marrying Travis Kelce in the heart of Manhattan at Madison Square Garden, July 3, 2026.

When is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding?

The rumour gained credibility as a street permit filing by an exclusive event planning agency began to look like fact. According to reports, the city will close off streets and sidewalks around the Madison Square Garden from July 2 until midday July 4.

The documentation apparently calls for a huge space allocation to erect tents and stage equipment outside the arena in order to make everything totally confidential, but we can connect the dots and say Taylor Swift is marrying Travis Kelce in the heart of Manhattan at Madison Square Garden, July 3, 2026.

Where are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

Though there were early clues that the invite list would be modest in size, sources now report that it may be up to 1,100 or even 1,200 guests.

While hosting the wedding at MSG seems crazy, in reality, it’s an absolutely brilliant security move:

First off, there are no windows in the entire stadium, which means that neither photographers nor drones will be able to capture any pictures of the event.

Plenty of underground parking and entrances allow the VIP guests to sneak into the building without being bothered by crowds outside.

According to rumors, the newlyweds decided not to send invitations at all and use text lines with maximum encryption instead.

Even New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani almost slipped up during a recent press briefing, casually referencing “Taylor Swift’s wedding” amid the city’s massive July 4th logistics.

Chiefs Take Over Times Square

For those still unconvinced about the upcoming marriage of the century, consider the reservations of the hotel where this event will supposedly take place. It has been reported that quite a few Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs colleagues have reserved a huge number of hotel rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square in early July.

The police officers of the Amtrak, which operate the transportation stations under the Garden, have also been said to be placed on high alert for crowd control on the holiday weekend. One of the NFL’s tight ends, George Kittle, revealed that he is to attend the ceremony, joking that the newly-weds have banned bringing any gifts as billionaires and super champions don’t require anything anyway.

Expect Midtown Manhattan to be a total gridlock of security, blacked-out SUVs, and stuff for the next seven days.

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