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Home > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Which Celebrities Attended The Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner?

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Which Celebrities Attended The Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner?

See the full celebrity guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, featuring Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and NFL stars.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, Image Credits- X
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 18:57 IST

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: The highly anticipated wedding weekend of global pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has officially kicked off in New York City, and the guest list for their rehearsal dinner did not disappoint. Transforming Madison Square Garden into one of the most exclusive, high-profile celebrity gatherings of the year, a fleet of A-list stars from the worlds of music, Hollywood, fashion, and sports descended upon the venue despite the couple’s intense efforts to maintain a private guest list.

Which Hollywood And Music Celebrities Attended The Dinner?

The star-studded rehearsal dinner drew some of Taylor Swift’s closest, long-time industry confidants, creative collaborators, and close inner circle:

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  • Selena Gomez: Swift’s long-time best friend and fellow superstar was among the first spotted arriving for the monumental weekend.

  • Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper: The high-profile couple made a joint appearance, with Hadid continuing her streak of supporting her close friend.

  • Jack & Rachel Antonoff: Swift’s primary musical collaborator, Jack Antonoff, arrived alongside his sister Rachel.

  • Adam Sandler & Family: The beloved comedy icon attended the private celebration alongside his family members.

  • Lena Dunham: The Girls creator and director, a staple in Swift’s inner circle for years, was seen entering the venue.

  • Abigail Anderson & Ashley Avignone: Swift’s childhood best friend, Abigail, and close stylist confidant, Ashley, were both on hand to kick off the wedding festivities.

Which NFL Stars And Sports Personalities Were Spotted?

Representing Travis Kelce’s world, a heavy contingency of elite athletes, sports journalists, and his closest lifelong friends made their way to Madison Square Garden to celebrate the tight end’s big weekend:

  • Ross Travis & Aric Jones: Kelce’s closest lifelong friends and frequent travel companions were spotted joining the pre-wedding celebrations.

  • Erin Andrews & Charissa Thompson: The prominent NFL reporters and hosts of the Calm Down podcast—who famously take partial credit for playing matchmaker between the couple—were both in attendance.

  • Greg Olsen: The former NFL tight end and top sports commentator was seen arriving ahead of the reported ceremony.

ALSO READ: Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said

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Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Which Celebrities Attended The Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner?
Tags: Guest ListTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

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Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Which Celebrities Attended The Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner?

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Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Which Celebrities Attended The Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner?
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Which Celebrities Attended The Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner?
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