Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Among the many fans in the crowd at her Toronto shows were her mom Andrea, her brother Austin, Mariska Hargitay, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's father Ed.

Taylor Swift shared her experience of performing at six “incredible” shows in Toronto, as the Eras Tour comes to an end, reported People.

“It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show,” said Swift, adding, “Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out.”

The ace star gave a shoutout to her opener and singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, “I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams, mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods’ and I just adore her. She’s been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!!” she wrote.

“Abrams opened for Swift at many of her shows including recent stops at Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis. She will join Swift in Vancouver next month,” reported People.

“The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing one of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far,” Swift added, reflecting on her career-spanning concert series, which began in March 2023.

“See you.. , Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows,” she mentioned.

During her Toronto show, she received a minutes-long standing ovation after performing ‘Champagne Problems’ and this left her in tears on stage.

In a video shared by a fan on social media, Swift can be heard telling her fans on stage, “Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my …”

“This tour … I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was … uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment so …” Swift then paused, and wiped tears from her face as the audience clapped and cheered for her.

“It’s not even the last show!” shared Swift, adding, “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget.”

“We’ve loved our time in Toronto, it’s been so amazing,” Swift added. “I love you guys. Thanks so much for that,” she concluded.

Swift concludes her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver with shows at BC Place on December 6-8, reported People.

