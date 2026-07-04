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Home > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift Is Married! Pop Superstar Weds Travis Kelce in Fairytale New York Ceremony

Taylor Swift Is Married! Pop Superstar Weds Travis Kelce in Fairytale New York Ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly married in a grand ceremony at New York City's Madison Square Garden, with Hollywood stars, athletes and music industry insiders in attendance.

Taylor Swift Is Married! (Photo: X)
Taylor Swift Is Married! (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 11:32 IST

Taylor Swift Is Married: Global pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have reportedly exchanged vows in an extravagant ceremony held at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, bringing together some of the biggest names from Hollywood, music and sports. According to reports, the wedding was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler and attended by a host of celebrity guests, including Hugh Grant, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Dakota Johnson and several of Kelce’s NFL teammates.

The reported two-day celebration transformed one of the world’s most famous entertainment venues into a private wedding destination, with large sections of Midtown Manhattan temporarily closed and heightened security surrounding the event.

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A ceremony designed for privacy despite global attention

Reports suggest the couple chose coordinated Christian Dior wedding ensembles, with Taylor Swift’s longtime publicist sharing details about the ceremony. Austin Swift reportedly served as his sister’s Man of Honour, while Travis Kelce’s brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man. Despite elaborate privacy measures, including blacked-out SUVs, tents and restricted access, fans gathered outside Madison Square Garden throughout the celebrations. Many sang Swift’s songs, wore Eras Tour merchandise and waited for a glimpse of the couple or their celebrity guests.

Massive “JUST T MARRIED” signs illuminated the arena after the ceremony, adding to the excitement surrounding the reported wedding.

From friendship to one of pop culture’s biggest romances

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been one of the most closely followed celebrity romances in recent years. The pair first sparked dating rumours in 2023 after Kelce publicly revealed he had unsuccessfully tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet during one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Their relationship soon became public, with Swift regularly attending Kansas City Chiefs games and Kelce making appearances during her Eras Tour. Since then, the couple have become one of entertainment’s most recognisable power couples, blending two of America’s biggest cultural worlds, music and professional football.

A-list guest list and city-wide buzz

The celebrations reportedly began with an intimate pre-wedding gathering before expanding into a larger event the following day. Fans lined the streets around Madison Square Garden as celebrities arrived throughout the afternoon. Reports also suggest the couple made charitable donations to multiple organisations ahead of the celebrations, although no public announcement linked those donations to the wedding festivities.

Entertainment analysts noted that securing Madison Square Garden for a private event would require extensive planning, making the reported celebration one of the most ambitious celebrity weddings in recent memory.

Whether for the guest list, the venue or the global attention it attracted, the reported ceremony has quickly become one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year, dominating social media conversations and headlines worldwide.

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Taylor Swift Is Married! Pop Superstar Weds Travis Kelce in Fairytale New York Ceremony
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Taylor Swift Is Married! Pop Superstar Weds Travis Kelce in Fairytale New York Ceremony
Taylor Swift Is Married! Pop Superstar Weds Travis Kelce in Fairytale New York Ceremony
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