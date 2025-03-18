Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift was recently awarded the prestigious Tour of the Century award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night; however, the singer was notably absent from the event. She had, nonetheless, shared a heartfelt video message expressing her gratitude and treated fans to a special taped performance of “Mirrorball” on guitar, recorded during her first Eras Tour stop in Glendale, Arizona.

A Special Night Without Swift’s Presence

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, held in Los Angeles, coincided with the two-year anniversary of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. Although fans hoped for a surprise appearance or announcement, Swift’s absence was the unexpected twist of the night.

“This tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life … and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done,” Swift said in her acceptance video before expressing deep gratitude to her fans. “It blows my mind, and I’m never gonna stop being grateful for it.”

Nikki Glaser’s Tribute to Taylor’s Tour

Comedian Nikki Glaser, a self-proclaimed Swiftie who attended 22 Eras Tour shows, introduced the award with a glowing tribute to the tour’s impact.

“Thank God I saw it that many times because never in my childless, dog-lady life will I ever witness a live performance of that magnitude,” Glaser said. “We have 75 years left in the century, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, no one’s topping this.’”

Swift’s Multiple Nominations and Wins

Swift was up for 10 nominations across nine categories, securing several early wins before the show even started. Just four hours before the event, she won Best Tour Tradition for her surprise songs and Best Lyrics for “Fortnight.” As the red carpet buzzed with excitement, she was also awarded Favorite Tour Style and Best Music Video for “Fortnight.”

One of the biggest surprises of the night came when Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, won Favorite Surprise Guest. Kelce made headlines after carrying Swift on stage during her third London show, a moment that delighted fans.

Eras Tour’s Record-Breaking Success

Swift’s dazzling, sequin-filled Eras Tour has made history, grossing a staggering $2 billion in ticket sales. Over the course of the tour, she performed 149 shows across 22 countries. To show her appreciation for the hard work of her tour crew, Swift gave generous bonuses totaling $197 million.

Swift’s Longstanding Relationship with iHeartRadio Music Awards

Swift has been a regular presence at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for years, earning 19 wins and 50 nominations throughout her career. In 2023, she was honored with the Innovator Award, where she gave a memorable speech about her approach to creativity.

“I never, a single time, woke up in the morning and thought, ‘You know what I’m going to do today, I’m going to go innovate some stuff? Things need to be innovated, and I’m going to be the one that does it,’” Swift joked. “But what I did do is try to do the best decision for me at the time, whether or not it had been successfully done before. And I think maybe that might have been the key.”

This year, Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award, continuing the tradition of honoring groundbreaking artists.

Taylor Swift’s Past iHeartRadio Music Awards Wins

2023:

Innovator Award

Pop Album of the Year: Midnights

Song of the Year: Anti-Hero

Best Lyrics: Anti-Hero

TikTok Bop of the Year: Bejeweled

Favorite Use of a Sample: Question…?

2022:

Best Lyrics: All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

2021:

Pop Album of the Year: Folklore

2020:

Pop Album of the Year: Lover

2019:

Tour of the Year: Reputation Stadium Tour

Best Music Video: Delicate

2018:

Female Artist of the Year

2016:

Female Artist of the Year

Album of the Year: 1989

Best Tour: The 1989 World Tour

Most Meme-able Moment

2015:

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year: Shake It Off

Best Lyrics: Blank Space

With The Tortured Poets Department set to release soon, Swifties are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Taylor Swift’s already legendary career.