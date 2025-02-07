Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift reportedly feels “used” by her close friend Blake Lively after being unintentionally dragged into Lively’s ongoing legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.

According to a source cited by Page Six, Swift is unhappy about being referenced as one of Lively’s “dragons” in alleged text messages submitted in Baldoni’s countersuit. In these texts, Lively likened herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, implying she had powerful allies—presumably Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The alleged message read:

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

While Swift and Lively have shared a close friendship for years, the Anti-Hero singer is reportedly unhappy about being linked to this controversy. The source added that Swift “cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point.” Notably, she has not publicly promoted It Ends With Us, directed by Baldoni and starring Lively, despite frequently supporting other friends’ projects.

Lively initially filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of It Ends With Us. In response, Baldoni denied all allegations and countersued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million, citing defamation and reputational damage.

The involvement of high-profile figures like Swift and Reynolds has further amplified media interest in the case, fueling discussions about celebrity friendships and legal disputes.

