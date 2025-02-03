Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

At the Grammy Awards 2025, Taylor Swift stole the spotlight not just with her dazzling Vivienne Westwood dress but also with a mysterious ‘T’ thigh jewelry detail.

Taylor Swift has always been a showstopper on the red carpet, and the Grammy Awards 2025 were no exception. The pop icon, known for her impeccable style, made waves with her stunning Vivienne Westwood mini dress—a dazzling, one-shouldered corset ensemble that featured shimmering sequins and an elegant asymmetrical drape.

However, it wasn’t just her outfit that had fans buzzing. The real show-stealer was the ruby-encrusted ‘T’ thigh jewelry subtly placed under the lifted hem of her dress. Designed in collaboration with renowned jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz and Taylor’s longtime stylist Joseph Cassell, the custom piece immediately sent the internet into a meltdown.

While the ‘T’ could simply stand for Taylor, fans were quick to speculate that it was a romantic nod to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. Adding fuel to the fire, Taylor’s deep red outfit bore a striking resemblance to the Kansas City Chiefs’ signature color, the team for which Kelce plays as a tight end. Coincidence? Swifties don’t think so!

Taylor completed her Grammy look with matching Casadei heels, dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and, of course, her signature bold red lip, further enhancing the elegant yet romantic aesthetic.

Taylor Swift’s Grammy Nominations & Results

Apart from making a fashion statement, Taylor Swift was nominated in six major Grammy categories this year:

Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Music Video

Despite not securing a win this time, Taylor remained one of the biggest highlights of the night, proving yet again why she is a powerhouse both in music and fashion.

Her subtle yet chic ’T’ jewelry tribute has only intensified fans’ excitement over her relationship with Travis Kelce, leaving the internet swooning over her red carpet moment.

