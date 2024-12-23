Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

After wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour, Swift's thoughtful visit to the hospital has once again shown her dedication to her fans and her ability to brighten their lives in remarkable ways.

Taylor Swift surprised a teenage fan named Naya during a recent visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 12. Swift, 35, who is known for her generosity, spent the day spreading holiday cheer to young patients.

According to PEOPLE, a video that has since gone viral, show Swift signing an Eras Tour book for Naya, a teen patient. The two shared a light-hearted moment when Naya complimented Swift’s outfit as “tea,” explaining that it was a high compliment. Swift smiled and replied, “You made my day with that.”

However, the surprise didn’t just end there. According to PEOPLE, Naya, on Sunday, shared another video showing a special Christmas gift that she received from the pop star. The gift was the exact tartan outfit Swift had been wearing during their meeting–a $4,500 Miu Miu ensemble, including a $2,250 pleated skirt and matching $2,250 button-down top.

“She is soo amazing, I’m soo blessed, I love you Tay Swizzle, you’re literally the bes,” Naya captioned her video, showing herself unwrapping the gift.

Swift also sent a handwritten note to Naya, which read: “When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan 🙂 Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha….Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor.”

Swift has a history of kind gestures toward her fans. In 2019, the popstar donated $10,000 to help a teenager with stage 4 cancer. That same year, she sent $5,000 to a Canadian fan struggling to pay tuition fees, reported PEOPLE.

After wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour, Swift’s thoughtful visit to the hospital has once again shown her dedication to her fans and her ability to brighten their lives in remarkable ways.

(With Inputs From ANI)

