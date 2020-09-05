Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and other Bollywood celebrities marked the occasion of Teachers' Day by remembering their teachers and sending greetings to them on social media.

Several Bollywood celebrities marked the occasion of Teachers’ Day by remembering their teachers and sending greetings to them on social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a picture from her annual day function when she was in class one in school and extended gratitude to all her teachers.

She tweeted a picture along with a caption that read that the picture was from an annual day probably in class 1st, where they performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from their teachers. Kangana wrote that so many great teachers had added to her life directly or indirectly.

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to the microblogging website and said that he bows down in front of all his teachers who taught him not only the words, numbers and books but also gave the wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth.

This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 happy teachers day!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 5, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood, on the other hand, dedicated the day to his first teacher in life – his mother and posted her picture on Twitter writing an emotional post in Hindi that translates that he is walking on the path that his mother had shown him, the destination is far but he’ll surely get there.

3 Idiots actor R Madhavan also remembered the “extraordinary and selfless” contributions of teachers in his life. He wrote ‘Wish you all a very HAPPY TEACHERS DAY. I am what I am today, only because of the extraordinary and selfless teachers I’ve had the privilege of being blessed with. I am ever grateful for their presence in my life’.

Actor Siddharth Malhotra tweeted ‘To all who’ve helped me understand life and make the best out of it, who’ve taught me lessons so I could ace better at the things I do. Here’s wishing them a Happy Teachers Day.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India’s second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers’ Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers.

तेरे ही दिखाए रास्ते पे निकल हूँ माँ।

मंज़िल दूर है लेकिन मिलेगी ज़रूर।

Happy teacher’s day my teacher❣️ pic.twitter.com/QExvtClQZi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 5, 2020

Wish you all a very HAPPY TEACHERS DAY. I am what I am today, only because of the extraordinary and selfless teachers I’ve had the privilege of being blessed with. I am ever grateful for their presence in my life.🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 5, 2020