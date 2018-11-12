The movie that was surrounded with multiple controversies, Sarkar is a superhit of box-office, To celebrated the grand success and huge business, the team arranged a little get-together in which they brought a funky and quirky cake to cut. Decorated with funny images of mixer grinder and voting fingers, the cake gathered all the attention from the fans. Even after the number of controversies, the movie garnered a great appreciation from the audience.

After the huge success of the film, the team gathers to celebrate

Thalapathy’s Vijay’s ambitious project Sarkar has done mind-blowing job on box office. The movie managed to gather more than 150 crore even after all the controversies happened against it. The team of the film has a small get-together at the plush venue situated in Kovalam Beach to celebrate. The stars had a small party and Director AR Murugadoss, AR Rahman, Keerthy Suresh, Thalapathy Vijay also graced with their presence.

Music composer and famous music artist A R Rehman took to his official Instagram account to post few glimpses from the little party. He shared two photos with his fans expressing the happiness. One of the snaps was captioned with a quirky question by Rehman, saying whose hand is it? The photo showcased a hand with a bracelet. Who else can it be? It is the superstar’s hand!

Here are the photos, see it yourself!

To celebrate the huge success and their hard work, the team cut a cake that had Sarkar written on. Decorated with funny images of mixie grinder and voting fingers, the cake gathered all the attention from the fans. Even after the number of controversies, the movie garnered a great appreciation from the audience.

Released on November 7, the movie also features Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi. The political action film produced by KalanithI Maran under the name of Sun Pictures, hit the screens during the Diwali week itself. The film highlights the political disability in country and how the votes get wrongly used. The lead character in the movie even wages a war against the political system.

