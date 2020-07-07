A video paying tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, a fierce and brave hero of the Kargil War of 1999, has been shared by Dharma Productions, which is working on a biopic of him. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

The team of Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah have paid respects to the Kargil War hero, who has a Param Vir Chakra to his name. On Monday, Dharma Production shared the video on its official Twitter handle that reflected upon his heroism. The caption of the post read that the video is a homage to the proud son (Captain Vikram Batra) of our soil, his courage. The post added that his love for our country will always be remembered.

In the video, we see an outline of an armed soldier with a message that describes him as the soldier, who left no stone unturned to display an act of unparalleled courage. His valour and bravery leading at the frontline, armed with his valour and pride, lives on in the heart of every Indian.

In January this year, the makers of the film had released official posters. One of the posters showed Sidharth in a deep thought and another in the middle of several other actors dressed as soldiers. The posters were unveiled on the day of Sidharth’s birthday. Sidharth Malhotra also shared this video on his Instagram account.

A homage to the proud son of the soil. Your courage, bravery and love for our country will never be forgotten. Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)🙏 pic.twitter.com/XPHq6hRawY — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 7, 2020

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar, ShehShah will witness Sidharth Malhotra playing Captain Vikram Batra on the big screen. In the film, he is paired opposite Kiara Advani.

