‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

On Monday, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, shared a heartfelt message in his honor. Through an emotional post, Anushka reflected on the untold struggles and dedication that Virat put into his career, a side that many fans may not have seen.

Acknowledging the Unseen Struggles

Anushka praised her husband for his relentless commitment to the sport, emphasizing the unseen emotional and physical toll it took on him over the years.

“They’ll talk about the records and the milestones. But I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler. Watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege,” she wrote.

A Fitting Farewell to the Format

The actor also expressed that, while she had imagined Virat’s retirement coming in the traditional whites, she understood his decision to follow his heart.

“Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites. But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.”

Along with her emotional tribute, Anushka shared a memorable photo from Virat’s victorious 2018 Australian tour, where he led India to a historic 2-1 series win.

Virat Kohli’s Legacy in Test Cricket

Over his remarkable Test career, Virat Kohli has played 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs with an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He is now India’s fourth-highest run scorer in Test cricket, behind legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Starting his Test journey in 2011 against the West Indies, Virat’s early years were challenging. However, he quickly made a name for himself with several notable performances, including his first Test century in Australia in 2012.

From 2011 to 2015, he amassed nearly 3,000 runs, including 11 centuries. His prime years between 2016 and 2019 saw a phenomenal run, with an average of 66.79, scoring 4,208 runs, including seven double centuries — a record for a captain. However, the 2020s brought challenges, and his numbers dipped, but a strong 2023 campaign revitalized his form, as he made 671 runs at an average of 55.91.

Despite some struggles, particularly with deliveries outside the off-stump and against spinners, Virat’s career is marked by his resilience. His Test career has been filled with monumental achievements, from conquering Australia’s pace attack in 2014-15 to leading India to ICC World Test Championship victories and earning redemption in England in 2018.

Virat Kohli’s legacy in Test cricket is defined not just by the records, but by his ability to bounce back from adversity and make Indian cricket proud.

