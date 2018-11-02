Kyu Russ Gya full song out now: The Punjabi song Kyu Russ Gya, penned by Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal, is out now. The MP-lawyer, who was born in Jalandhar and still has family in Chandigarh, is more enthused about his debut in the booming Punjab film industry. Sibal's lyrics are the highlight of the song while the soulful rendition of Kyu Russ Gya by Zorawar is likely to mesmerise all Punjabi music fans.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is is writing poetry since his school days, made his Bollywood debut as a lyricist with Tere bina – a love song for political thriller Shorgul. Expressing his satisfaction over the release of Kyu Russ Gya, Sibal said he had released an album with music maestro A R Rahman called Raunaq and it is wonderful to now be associated with another talented musician.

Composed by Cheetah, the music video features Henam Khaneja as the female lead. Kyu Russ Gya has been produced by Manmord Sidhu of the Carry on Jatta fame while Gunbir Singh Sidhu is co-producer in the new Sibal venture.

Check out the teaser below:

