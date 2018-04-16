I believe passionately India is brimming with brave and brilliant ideas, and that those ideas never mattered more. This programme features India’s finest storytellers in a surprising blend of entertainment, inspiration and intellectualism, and I‘m more committed than ever to spread their ideas to my country and the rest of the world, said the host Shah Rukh Khan.

The Hindi version of Ted Talks India: NayiSoch will now have 3 more seasons on Star Plus. The Hindi TV and digital series went on air in December 2017 and was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. In a blog posted by Ted Talks, they wrote, “The first season, which featured speakers delivering inspiring and informative talks in Ted’s signature style of 18 minutes or less, drew an astounding 96 million viewers over its first season in fall 2017.” The Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch features a short Q&A between the speaker and Shah Rukh Khan.

The CEO and Chairman of Star TV, Uday Shankar was quoted saying, “Star TV is committed to developing programming that goes beyond pure entertainment to inspire and educate our massive audience. Both the critical response and the tremendous viewers love for this series were key factors in our decision to bring Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch back for at least three more seasons.” Bollywood star Khan was also quoted saying, “I believe passionately India is brimming with brave and brilliant ideas, and that those ideas never mattered more. This programme features India’s finest storytellers in a surprising blend of entertainment, inspiration and intellectualism, and I‘m more committed than ever to spread their ideas to my country and the rest of the world.”

Chris Anderson, Head of Ted, said, “Ted’s goal is to develop compelling new content formats that can make ideas available and relevant to billions of people we haven’t reached yet. This journey with Star TV and Khan allowed us to make significant progress spreading ideas. The audience can watch the Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch episodes on Ted.com/india and for Ted mobile app.

