Shah Rukh Khan is all set to impress his fans with the second season of Ted Talks on the occasion of his birthday in November. Reports reveal that the superstar has already shot for it and the show will premiere on November 2.

Be it his smile, nature or acting, one actor who masters all these traits is Shah Rukh Khan. With his talent and skill, the actor has proved that he is the master of all jacks and leaves no chance of impressing the fans. From a long time, the ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan were waiting for the superstar to announce his next. Though there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for Dhoom 4, later Shah Rukh clarified to all the rumours and informed his fans that he will announce about his next project on his own.

It seems that the superstar has a surprise for his fans and will astonish them with something unexpected this time. Reports reveal that after hosting the earlier series of Ted Talks and making it famous in India, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear on the screens with the second season of Ted Talks. Reports reveal that Shah Rukh Khan has already shot for the season.

The makers of the show are all set to premiere the series in the month of November on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, November 2. Reports reveal that the season will mark as a comeback for Shah Rukh Khan on the television screens. A source close to the makers revealed that like the previous season, this season will also feature a mix of celebrities, who will share their life and success stories on the platform.

Shah Rukh Khan is best known for films like Mohabbatein, My Name is Khan, Dilwale, Chennai Express, Dear Zindagi and Jab Harry Met Sejal. There is no doubt in saying that Shah Rukh Khan is among the most hardworking and talented actors who leaves no chance of conquering the hearts with his humble nature and skills.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero. It was a rom-com film which also featured Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App