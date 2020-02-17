Tejas: Kangana Ranaut has announced her next film Tejas, in which she plays an airforce pilot. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the movie is scheduled to release in April 2021.

She’s strong, She’s fierce and she is a fantastic actor, she is none other than Kangana Ranaut. With her bold personality and sheer acting talent, Kangana has taken the Hindi film industry by a storm and is on a hit-run to prove that she needs no godfather to steer her path ahead. As she basks under the success of her latest release Panga in which she played a Kabbadi player, the actress has announced her next film today, February 17, 2020, titled Tejas.

The first look of Tejas features Kangana Ranaut dressed as an airforce pilot. Sharing the first look on her Instagram account Team Kangana Ranaut, the actress revealed in the caption that Tejas is dedicated to all those brave-hearted and strong-headed women who serve the country and make several sacrifices for the nation.

Slated for a theatrical release on April 2021, Tejas will be directed by debutant director Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies.

Looking at the first poster of Tejas, you will be reminded of Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, inspired by the life of first female Indian combat airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena. Will the two films have a similar story? We would have to wait and watch. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij.

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress will also be seen in upcoming films like Dhaakad and Thalaivi.

