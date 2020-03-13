This week Khatron Ke Khiladi will feature Tejasswi performing the task of climbing a sky-high tower only to be left stranded there by Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: This season has taken pushed contestants to their limits and then some, without losing its charm and the fun element and fun of similar sorts will be seen this week as well where Tejasswi Prakash, one of the strongest contestant of this season will be pranked by the master Rohit Shetty himself as she will be made to climb a tremendously high tower only to be left there without any further command.

The episode along with this will feature multiple other fun moments like Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande sharing their future plans when they go back to Mumbai with both of them saying, now regular chores will become even more boring and they will purposefully collect and bath in Cockroaches and insert knives in electric sockets to get daily chills like the ones they get in the show.

This week’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will also see contestants being divided into two teams one being captained by Karan Patel while the other by Tejasswi Prakash with Karan’s team getting an added advantage of an extra player with 5 players in his team while Tejasswi’s side remains with 4 members.

This will lead to not just a conflict among the teams but also tasks with huge stakes as each member of the losing team will be subject to elimination in the coming episodes.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will also see a wildcard entry in the task who has been hyped up by Rohit Shetty as a champion which will be unveiled in the coming episode however it is rumoured that the wildcard will be a contestant from the previous season possibly a winner of his respective season as he was introduced as a champion by Rohit Shetty.

