Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha makers can take a sigh of relief as the Telangana High Court has dismissed the petition of Doravari Dastagiri Reddy citing that the matter is related to a civil dispute. A petition was filed demanding to stall the release of the film by the alleged family members of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy over the non-payment of promised royalty due for suing family history and other articles in the film.

As per the latest news, the filmmakers have already approached the civil court and obtained an injunction order restrain all over from interfering in the release of the film.

Meanwhile, CBFC counsel Sanjeev Kalvala had informed the court that the board has not yet issued the certificate and the court will hear the matter on Monday for further hearing.

Directed by Surendra Reddy, Sye Raa Narsimha is based on the true events revolving around the first rebel leader Ullaywada Narsimha Reddy who fought against the British East India Company. It is an action drama historical period drama film which will release on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The film features Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanatara, Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. This is one of the biggest magnum opus of Telugu industry.

Another interesting detail of Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy film is made on the budget of Rs 270 crore

Not just that, the film has more VFX than Baahubali as revealed by the director Rajamouli. Yes, the makers have used 3800 VFX as compared to 2300 VFX of Baahubali.

