Several actors have come to front ground urging people to stay calm and avoid social gatherings. Even then people are participating in huge crowds.

Prime Minister announced on March 24 night that the country is going to witness a lockdown for the next 21 days triggered due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. While addressing the nation, PM said that all the commodities will be made available for the public in order to assure their safety.

He also urged people to co-operate with the government in tackling the problem but staying inside their houses. However, despite PM’s remarks to stay patient, feared citizens have started stocking up their groceries in the kitchen. Grocery stored in the cities has witnessed a large queue which is not acceptable in order to maintain social-distance.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Kohli shared a glimpse of the long queues near his area’s grocery stores in Mumbai. Well, this is just one news, their are so many people still not taking the government’s appeal seriously.

Watch Abhinav Kohli’s Instagram post:

As shown in his video, people of all age groups can be seen, some of them are wearing masks coming to the grocery stores near their houses.

While Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor shared the news, he quoted in his long sarcastic Instagram post that these are the best disciplined human city in the world and that nothing can harm them as they are immortal.

After the government announced lockdown in the nation, several TV and Bollywood celebrities came forward to motivate and educate people to stay inside for their own safety. Actors like, Hina Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, and many others shared the message on their respective social media handles.

