Television actor Gautam Rode on Monday got married to his longtime girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy in a destination wedding in Alwar, Rajasthan at Tijara Fort Palace. Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of TV show Razia Sultan but it was only while working in Sony TV's show Suryaputra Karn that the two fell in love.

Television actor Gautam Rode on Monday tied the knot with his longtime beau Pankhuri Awasthy in a destination wedding in Alwar, Rajasthan. All the wedding ceremonies and rituals also took place in Rajasthan. While Gautam and Pankhuri kept the wedding a private affair, the fan pages of the duo shared several photos and videos of their nuptials and gave an insight into the fairytale wedding. From the beautiful Haldi ceremony to the glamorous cocktail, it was a beautiful and dreamy wedding which took place at the Tijara Fort Palace.

Post their engagement, both Gautam and Pankhuri shared a picture together on their respective social media handles. Gautam shared the first picture with Pankhuri and captioned it, “Start of a new journey. Thanku friends for all your lovely wishes.” Pankhuri also thanked her fans for the wishes and wrote, “I carry the sun in a golden cup, The moon in a silver bag. Thank you everyone for your wishes and blessings.” While Pankhuri looked like a stunning bride, Gautam too was looking like a handsome groom as they both shared the wedding vows.

Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of TV show Razia Sultan but it was only while working in Sony TV’s show Suryaputra Karn that the two fell in love. But the couple kept their relationship a secret until October 2017 when they got engaged. In June 2017, it was first reported that Gautam had proposed to Pankhuri, who is seen on Star Plus show Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka. Pankhuri had apparently met his mother for her blessings and also shifted to a new house, which is closer to Gautam’s house in Charkop, Mumbai.