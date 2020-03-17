Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor who is currently enjoying the best of her television break has cut her long hair and got a new stylish avatar. Have a look at her photos:

Television actor Shireen Mirza who was last seen in the Star Plus popular drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been quite absent on-screen since the show went off the air. However, the actor chooses to take a break from the television and enjoying every bit of it.

Shreen Mirza is adored for her long hair Punjabi look in her previous daily soap but recently, the actor got a new makeover and it is worth having a look at. Recently, Mirza went for a stylish makeover and chopped off her long hair.

Taking such kind of decision is, of course, a risk factor of most girls, but however, the actor has carried the look pretty well and managed to look jaw-dropping beautiful. The haircut suits her a lot. The actor shared some photos of her new hair cut on her social media handles.

Have a look at her Shireen Mirza’s posts:

As the actor shared her photos of the new look on Instagram, people showered all the love to her avatar. Her new look was appreciated by her fans and several co-stars as well.

Shireen Mirza’s new look has definitely made her completely different from her previous avatar. Recently, Shireen faced some medical issues as she suffered from stomach infection and was advised a complete 4/5 days bed rest by the doctors.

There are currently, no projects those Shireen is working on but we want to see her back in action on-screen with this completely young avatar. Ever since the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got off the air, the entire cast of the show is still in touch and are seen getting together regularly.

