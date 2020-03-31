While the country has come together to donate in order to save the nation from the pandemic, Maniesh Paul came for the rescue of actors who did not donate money and got trolled by the fans,

Indian television’s popular host and comedian Maniesh Paul has recently contributed Rs. 20 lakh for the Coronavirus relief fund. Other than this, the actor took a stand for the celebrities who faced constant bashing and trolls by the audience for not making any donations.

In a most recent interview, Maniesh Paul urged fans not to troll the actors and quoted that he has been seeing the people mentioning names of several celebs and asking them for contribution but however, it is their wish to do so.

He asked fans not to troll them and write mean comments for them. He also shared an incident and told that one of the scripts of his recent stage performances had some joke on the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, he refused to accept the script and asked to change it because did not want to make fun of such a serious issue which has been affecting the nation widely. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Maharashtra are raising funds to help those affected by Covid-19 and the poor needy people who are daily wage earners and have lost their employment due to the lockdown.

In order to lend a helping hand to the needy, various television actors came on the front ground to help them with whatever amount of money they could. One of whom, Maniesh Paul contributed with Rs 20 lakh for the betterment of the society and to tackle this health emergency.

