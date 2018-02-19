Television daily soap Sasural Simar Ka co-actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to tie the knot on February 26. The adorable couple has left for Bhopal as they will be getting married in a private ceremony in a Muslim ceremony. The couple last year participated in Nach Baliye 8 where Dipika revealed that she was divorced and has had a bad marriage experience.

Television stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who met on the sets of popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka seven years ago, where they played the lead role— Prem and Simar and their on-screen chemistry as a married couple was loved by the fans, are now actually getting married to each other. The two have already left for Bhopal from Mumbai, where the wedding festivities will be taking place. The much-loved couple will be tying the knot on February 26 and their fans are extremely excited after watching their adorable pre-wedding photos.

According to sources, the wedding ceremony is expected to take place as per Muslim rituals as the two are likely to have a nikah ceremony. When they first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, they both were new to the television industry. Being newcomers, they struck an immediate friendship and became quite close. While their relationship was a secret, Dipika’s deep affection towards Shoaib on the sets raised quite a lot of eyebrows. Now that the two are already in Bhopal, their Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies are likely to take place in the next two days.

Although their wedding is going to be a private affair as both of them wanted a low-key private ceremony, the couple will be throwing a big fat reception in Mumbai on 26th of this month for their friends, well-wishers and people from the entertainment industry. The couple last year participated in Nach Baliye 8 where Dipika revealed that she was divorced and has had a bad marriage experience. However, now that she has found the love of her life we wish them all the very best!