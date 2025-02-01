‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

The incident occurred while Udit Narayan was performing the popular song "Tip Tip Barsa Pani." As he sang, several female fans approached him near the stage to take selfies.

Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself embroiled in controversy after a viral video surfaced showing him behaving inappropriately with female fans during a concert in Mumbai. The footage, widely circulated on social media, captures the veteran singer kissing multiple female fans on the cheek and, in one instance, on the lips, sparking outrage among netizens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viral Video

Singer Udit Narayan Live concert Kissing fans.. Ending 😬#uditnarayan pic.twitter.com/2YQOi1viTv Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Gautam㊗️ (@gowthamcinemas) February 1, 2025

The incident occurred while Udit Narayan was performing the popular song “Tip Tip Barsa Pani.” As he sang, several female fans approached him near the stage to take selfies. In the now-viral video, one fan is seen turning around and kissing Narayan on the cheek, to which the singer reciprocates by kissing her on the lips. He is later seen kissing two more women on their cheeks as they continue to take selfies with him.

The Internet is in shock!

The video has triggered a wave of criticism online, with many users condemning the 68-year-old singer’s actions.

Some called his behavior “disgusting,” while others questioned how a celebrity of his stature could act so irresponsibly in public.

“Tell me it’s AI; tell me it is!! What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust,” one user wrote.

“A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public,” another commented.

“Udit Narayan… no way… I hope this is AI… if not… the whole legacy is completely destroyed,” a disappointed fan expressed.

Many also criticized the audience for cheering during the incident, arguing that such behavior should not be normalized.

Despite the widespread backlash, some fans came to Udit Narayan’s defense, arguing that the female fans *approached him willingly* and that their interactions appeared to be consensual.

“I mean, this is disgusting… but what’s wrong with this? Were they forced? No, they willingly came up there to him…” one user wrote.

“He’s definitely a weirdo for kissing random people, but these ladies are also going consensually, so what can we do really?” another fan opined.

“The last one? She came near him probably after seeing what was happening and went for a kiss on his cheeks…” another pointed out.

However, critics emphasized that none of the women in the video attempted to kiss the singer on his lips, arguing that his actions were inappropriate regardless of the setting.

As of now, Udit Narayan has not responded to the controversy or issued any statement regarding his actions. The date of the concert remains unclear, but the video has been trending across social media platforms since January 31, 2025.

Udit Narayan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated playback singers, has had a prolific career spanning decades. With songs in multiple languages—including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Nepali, and Assamese—he has won numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards. His voice has been a defining element in classic Bollywood films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year.

ALSO READ: What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!