Well-known actor Jayaprakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday after a heart attack. The actor who hails from Allagadda in Kurnool died in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He was 74.

Telugu cinema and theatre actor Jayaprakash Reddy (74) passed away in Vidhya Nagar, Guntur due to heart attack on Tuesday.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s office (CMO) issued a statement condoling the loss of the versatile actor.

“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of popular character artiste Sri Jayaprakash Reddy, who created a special place for himself in film-land through his inimitable dialogue delivery and mannerisms. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members,” said the statement.



Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the demise of the 74-year-old actor.”“Telugu cinema and theatre have lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief,” Naidu wrote on Twitter.



As per his relatives, the actor had been living in Guntur since lockdown.“He collapses in the bathroom due to a heart attack. His son and daughter-in-law are under treatment for COVID-19 infection. So the relatives are making arrangements for final rites,” said a relative.

