Friday, October 25, 2024
Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users commenting on the confusion between “reel” and “real.” (Read more below)

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident at a Hyderabad theatre, Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy was assaulted on stage by a woman enraged by his portrayal of a villain in Love Reddy, a film directed by Smaran Reddy. The attack occurred following a screening where Ramaswamy and other cast members were engaging with the audience.

Audience Outburst Turns Violent

Videos widely circulating online show the woman charging onto the stage, slapping Ramaswamy, and grabbing his collar. As the actor stood stunned, his fellow cast members and security staff intervened to prevent further escalation. The woman, undeterred, continued heckling Ramaswamy, accusing him of troubling the on-screen couple played by Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishaveni.

Reports suggest the woman was expressing anger towards Ramaswamy’s villainous character for allegedly causing a rift between the lead characters. Witnesses heard her questioning Ramaswamy as though he, personally, had disrupted the fictional relationship.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Reactions Pour In: Real or Staged?

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users commenting on the confusion between “reel” and “real.” Some users criticized the woman’s reaction, underscoring the need to distinguish between on-screen characters and actors. Others, however, speculated that the altercation might have been staged as a promotional tactic.

One user commented, “Scripted for free promotion,” while another added, “Aunty got confused between reel and real.” A humorous comment read, “His acting was so good that aunty couldn’t hold her anger,” with others expressing similar sentiments in lighthearted tones.

Film’s Success Despite Controversy

Love Reddy, released on October 18, 2024, has received positive feedback from audiences, adding to the buzz around the film. Set in a rural backdrop, the romantic drama stars Anjan Ramachandra, Pallavi Parva, Vani Channanrayaptana, Jyothi Mada, and NT Ramaswamy, alongside the now-infamous antagonist.

As reactions continue to flood social media, the incident highlights the impact of powerful performances—and the occasional confusion it can cause for fans.

