Telugu actor Ram Pothineni fined for smoking in public: Telugu star Ram Potheni has been fined for Rs 200 for smoking in no smoking zone. As per reports, the Tollywood star was shooting for a movie sequence when he was fined for smoking under section 4 of the COTPA act 2003.

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni fined for smoking in public: Actor, model, and an anchor, Ram Pothineni who predominantly works in Telugu industry earlier today was fined for smoking in a non-smoking zone in Hyderabad. As per reports the star was shooting for his movie Ismart Shakar and lit a cigarette as part of his role while shooting for the film near Charminar, Hyderabad.



Earlier during this month, The Charminar police had launched an anti-smoking campaign against people smoking at the historic monument Charminar. At the historic monument, smoking is a crime and any person will be fined for smoking at a non-smoking zone. The Telugu actor too was fined for this.

The Telugu actor has been booked under section 4 of COTPA act 2003 and levied a fine of Rs 200. The actor paid the amount as per ACP Charminar B Anjaiah. Talking about strict the laws have become, Sub-inspector of Charminar police said that we have booked more than 30 people so far who have been caught smoking at the preserved monument. Furthermore, they intend to catch more people who obstruct laws in spreading awareness about the ill effects of tobacco.

Take a look at the poster of his upcoming move Ismart Shankar here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Pothieni upcoming film Ismart Shankar is being helmed by Puri Jagganandh and will star Nidhhi Agerwal, Natesh in lead roles. Apart from them, the movie will also star Brahmanandam, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, and Pavithra Lokesh among others in supporting roles in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App