Senior Telugu character artist Vizag Prasad passed away at his residence in Hyderabad this morning due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old. He died around 3:00 am, reports said. Prasad was suffering from a prolonged illness. The actor is survived by his wife Vidyawati and two children. He was notorious for his contribution to Telugu movie industry. His real name was Korlam Parvathi Varaprasada Rao. The 75-year-old actor was born in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam.

In a career that spanned more than 3 decades, Vizag had worked in 175 movies including Idhi Maa Prema Katha, Lovers Club, Subhapradam and Okka Kshanam. He was also a popular face in TV serials. He started his acting career with the movie Babai Abbai, released in 1985. He had also worked in Tamil entertainment industry. 2017 film Maa Prema Katha was his last movie as an actor. Many took to social media after his death to express their condolences.

Prasad was popularly known as Vizag Prasad since he hailed from the city of Visakhapatnam. Tamil film Sivaji, starring superstar Rajinikanth, is arguably the most popular Tamil film of his career.

In late August, another popular face in Telugu entertainment industry, Nandamuri Harikrishna, the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, died in a road accident in Telangana. He was a leader of Telugu Desam Party.

