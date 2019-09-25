One of the best Telugu comedian and actor Venu Madhav passed away at the age of 39 today due to kidney issues. Venu has been part of more than 200 Telugu films and started his career from the film Sampradayam in 1996.

Telugu actor and comedian Venu Madhav died at the age of 39 today around 12 pm in Secunderabad. Madhav was suffering from kidney problem since a few days and was taken to a private hospital on September 24 when his condition got worst. The popular comedian was on a ventilator when he took his last breath.

As per reports, Venu was discharged from the hospital last week and the doctor had asked him for a liver transplant as soon as possible. However, he was rushed to the hospital and couldn’t survive after battling for 24 hours. After the news of his death got viral, many Tollywood celebrities were shocked and showered him their condolences. Venu’s fans also took to social media and paid their respect to the popular comedian.

Madhav began his career as a mimicry artist and later played the character of a comedian in films. Venu made his debut in South Indian cinema from the film Sampradayam which hit the box office in 1996. Till now he has been featured in more than 200 Telugu and Tamil films. Venu was one of the best comedians of Telugu cinema and will be remembered for his comedy.

Venu Madhav last film was Dr.Paramanandaiah Students which was shot in 2016 and has not been released at the silver screens. The actor was also interested in politics for many years and actively participated in many campaigns for Telugu Desam Party. He was born in Andhra Pradesh’s Nalgonda district and was currently residing in Suryapet district of Telangana. Information regarding his final rites and cremation have not been announced yet.

