Director Puri Jagannadh who recently directed iSmart Shankar will cast KGF star Yash in his upcoming film. Puri was recently spotted with Yash to discuss the new project. No official statement has been made by the filmmaker yet.

Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar was released this month and the film turned out to be a blockbuster. The science-fiction featured Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh, and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead role. The Telugu action film was directed, produced and written by Puri Jagannadh was released on July 18, 2019.

According to reports, KGF actor Yash will be seen in Puri’s next film. The Kannada actor Yash is currently shooting for his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 and he was recently approached by director Puri Jagannadh to discuss a new project of the upcoming film. Once the idea is finalised Puri will start working on the script. It will be a Telugu-Kannada bilingual film. Makers of the film have not given any official statement yet but it will be interesting to see the collaboration of Yash and Puri in a movie together.

The director is not new to Sandalwood as he has done many Kannada films with stars like Ishaan and Puneeth Rajkumar. Meanwhile Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which is a sequel of KGF Chapter 1 is in its full swing.

Talking about the film, the action thriller is being made with a budget of Rs 100 crore. It is being directed by Prashanth Neel and features Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash. Apart from them, the movie features Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag, Raveena Tandon and Malavika Avinash in key roles. The release date of the film hasn’t been finalised yet and Composer Ravi Basrur is going to give the music for the film.

