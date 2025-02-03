Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

KP Choudhary, the Telugu producer known for bringing Kabali to Telugu audiences, was found dead in his rented Goa home under mysterious circumstances.

Telugu film producer K.P. Choudhary, best known for producing the Telugu version of the Rajinikanth-starrer Kabali, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his rented house in Siolim, North Goa, on Monday. The 44-year-old was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan by a friend after failing to respond to multiple calls. The Goa police were notified and arrived at the scene, where they seized the body and had it taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal, the Anjuna police station received information from the Siolim outpost about the incident. An investigation is underway, and further details are yet to be disclosed. The police have categorized the case as suspicious, with several angles being considered.

Choudhary’s life had taken a downturn after his arrest by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team in connection with a high-profile drug case in 2023. His financial distress, coupled with pressures from lenders and a downturn in his career, may have contributed to his struggles. The producer reportedly became involved in drug procurement and distribution, further complicating his life.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sources suggest that Choudhary was grappling with severe depression and financial difficulties in the aftermath of his legal troubles. The police are considering all possibilities, including a possible connection to a drug cartel operating in Goa, a region notorious for such cases. However, they have not ruled out other causes, including suicide.

While the investigation continues, the police are under pressure to uncover the true cause of his tragic death. The family of the late producer has been informed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible