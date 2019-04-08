Popular Telugu actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming Telugu film ISmart Shankar, shared a series of photos from the sets of the film. She will be seen in a sexy item number in the film.

Munna Michael fame Nidhhi Agerwal, who is best known for her work in the Hindi and Telugu films, has set social media on fire with her latest photos from the sets of her upcoming item number titled Dimaak Kharaab from her upcoming film ISmart Shankar. In the stunning photos, Nidhhi Agerwal looks ravishing in red high-slit lehenga choli with silver shimmers and stylish silver jewellery. Her sexy legs, the perfect curves and the hot body is to die for!

The smile on her face is killer and the sexy latka-jhatkas are to die for! Nidhhi Agerwal shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account and the pics have been breaking the Internet. Her sexy body with curves is amazing and fans cannot wait for the song to get released. Nidhhi Agerwal is a popular actress who made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2017 with Tiger Shroff-starrer action dance movie Munna Michael.

The film, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui marked her entry into the entertainment industry and she then featured in Telugu films such as Savyasachi starring Bhumika Chawla, Naga Chaitanya and R. Madhavan.

She then starred in movies like Mr Majnu and Ikka and will now be seen in the much-awaited ISmart Shankar which has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and also stars Ram Pothineni and Nabha Natesh in key roles.

Nidhhi Agerwal is a model-turned-actor who has more than 2 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and keeps posting her hot, sexy and sultry photos on Instagram which set the Internet on fire! Her latest pictures have been breaking the Internet!

