Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu with wife to celebrate daughter Sitara’s birthday: Mahesh babu is going to Kashmir valley with his wife Namrata Shirodkar to celebrate daughter Sitara's birthday

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu with his wife Namrata Shirodkar is all set celebrate daughter Sitara’s birthday in Kashmir valley. Recently Namrata Shirodkar shared a video in which fans can get the glimpse of Sitara. In the video Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara can be seen with her friends on the Delhi airport and the cuties were leaving for Kashmir. Meanwhile, before leaving for the trip, Mahesh Babu gave a success party for the film Maharshi.

In the video, Sitara looks totally adorable in her pajamas and the family truly gives a major family goal to their fans. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the video, #happybirthdaysitara #sitapapaturns7 #HBDPrincessSitara.

Check the video here:

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu has been garnering a lot of praises for his power pack performance in Maharishi, and currently, the actor is shooting for the film Samraat helmed by ace filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on November 15 2019. Apart from Samraat, the actor has a lot many big-budget films in his kitty like Major, Jana Gana Mana, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

However, Mahesh Babu debuted in Telugu films from the movie Rajakumarudu and won the State Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. the actor also bagged many awards and till now he has won eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare Awards, three CineMAA Awards, three South Indian International Movie Awards and one International Indian Film Academy Award.

