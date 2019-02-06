Telugu TV show Pavitra Bandhan, actor Naga Jhansi allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her house in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the actor took this extreme step after her parents disapproved of her relationship with a man. Her brother informed the police after she did not respond to the door bell.

Known for her popular role in Telugu TV show Pavitra Bandhan, actor Naga Jhansi allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her house in Hyderabad. The actor, reportedly, took this extreme step after her parents disapproved her relationship with a man with whom she was distantly involved. A case has been registered regarding the same. According to the police, the actor was found hanging with a ceiling fan after her brother Durga Prasad had alerted the police for not responding to the door bell.

Apparently, she talked to a man shortly before her death. Not just that, the police have seized Jhansi’s mobile phone and sent the call data and chat records for examination. Police had shifted her body to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

This is not the first time that suicide has been reported. In the month of April 2018, a Telugu news channel anchor named Radhika Reddy, 36, had committed suicide after jumping off the fifth floor of her apartment building. Reportedly, she was depressed after her divorce.

The police found a letter from Ms Reddy’s bag, were it was written that her brain is her enemy.

