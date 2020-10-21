Benchmark Entertainment’s newest love song titled Tenu Dasseya is finally out. Sung by Nicks Kukreja himself, the song is directed by Shashwat Dwivedi under the banner of Benchmark Entertainment.

After creating immense anticipation with the posters and teaser, Benchmark Entertainment’s newest love song titled Tenu Dasseya is finally out.

Released on the official YouTube channel of Benchmark Entertainment, Tenu Dasseya features popular singer Nicks Kukreja and Riya Kishanchandani romanticising against a retro backdrop. The lyrics of the song takes one on a romantic joyride that perfectly highlights the blend of love with painful emotions.

Sung by Nicks Kukreja himself, the song is directed by Shashwat Dwivedi under the banner of Benchmark Entertainment.

Till date, Benchmark Entertainment has been religiously keeping their fans engaged with content and tracks that have gone ahead to become a huge hit. They are best known for the artist-centric approach which promotes independent music. Within no time, the music label has given quite a few hit singles in the recent time featuring some of the best internet sensations. Benchmark Entertainment is currently working on a bucket full of projects that are in pipeline. Fans are looking forward to witnessing more tracks by this well-known music label in the coming time.