After Pyaar Karona, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has released a new song on his YouTube channel. Titled Tere Bina, the song features Jacqueline Fernandez and has been shot completely at the actor's farmhouse in Panvel.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to keep his fans entertained. After spreading the message of ‘Pyaar Karona’ on his YouTube channel, the actor has now released a romantic song titled Tere Bina alongside none other than his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. Shot completely at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse where he and Jacqueline among many others are observing the lockdown, Tere Bina is a treat to sore eyes.

From bike rides, candle light dinners to going for a swim, Tere Bina captures the essence of lockdown romance. However, that is not about it. The music video also boasts of storytelling, which will keep you hooked till the end. Sung, directed and produced by Salman Khan, Tere Bina has been penned by Shabbir Ahmad and composed by Ajay Bhatia.

In one of his chatty videos on YouTube, Salman Khan revealed he has sung 4 songs for Ajay Bhatia and Tere Bina is one of them. It did not fit in any of his films so he decided to release it as a single. When they came to the farmhouse seven weeks back, they did not know how to keep themselves busy. That’s when they thought let’s do these songs.

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Radhe alongside Disha Patani, which is slated to release on Eid 2020. He also has films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 lined up.

